renBTC Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, renBTC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $683.81 million and $7.09 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $43,084.26 or 1.00794933 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,871 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

