Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $5.06

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 18% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $73.86 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00011829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.62 or 0.07033947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00369630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.95 or 0.01272565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00114888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.00540394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.00517270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00354055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,607,450 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.