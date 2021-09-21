Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $43,912 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

