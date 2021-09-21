APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 4% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $192,318.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00111704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.87 or 0.07015804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.41 or 1.00963732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00788551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

