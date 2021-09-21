SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. SUKU has a market cap of $82.02 million and $669,092.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045729 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

