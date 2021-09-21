Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.64. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,013. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $262.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

