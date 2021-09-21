Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.