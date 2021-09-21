Tatro Capital LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

