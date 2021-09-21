Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $35.80

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

