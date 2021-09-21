Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

