GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $127.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $500.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. GP Strategies has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

