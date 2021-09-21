Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.