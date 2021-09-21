Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The company has a market capitalization of $460.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

