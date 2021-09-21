Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADGI traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,262. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

