Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 258,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,029,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,591. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

