T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.