Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.94% of Strategic Education worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 40.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

STRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. 256,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

