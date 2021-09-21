Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $16.10 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,700 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

