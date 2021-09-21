LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €159.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €125.05 ($147.12). 134,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.68.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.