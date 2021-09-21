Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Oil and Gas’ core operations are focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian. It employs a unique non-operating business model, which helps it to keep costs down and increase free cash flow. Prioritizing returns to investors, Northern Oil and Gas recently initiated a 3 cents per share quarterly base dividend, with the first payment to be made in the third quarter. The company anticipates free cash flows of $150 million this year and more than $800 million through 2025. With the commodity price picture looking upbeat, Northern currently looks well-positioned to meet its target. On top of this, Northern’s debt maturity profile is in good shape with the earliest maturity ($550 million) in 2028. Consequently, it is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,823. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

