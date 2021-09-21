Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $283.75, but opened at $270.01. Bill.com shares last traded at $269.04, with a volume of 17,092 shares traded.

Specifically, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,936,103 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

