Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tronox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tronox by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 47.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tronox by 89.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,251. Tronox has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

