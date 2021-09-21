Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rises By 22.8%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

