Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $255.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

