Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,153,915 shares of company stock worth $89,348,400 and have sold 101,032 shares worth $7,236,018. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

ASAN stock opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

