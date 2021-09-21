Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

