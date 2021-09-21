Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 3,667 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

