People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,926,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,865,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

