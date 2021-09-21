Greenleaf Trust Purchases 116 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PVH were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.