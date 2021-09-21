People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

