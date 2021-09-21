PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $175.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $171.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

PEP opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

