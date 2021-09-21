Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 40,042 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

