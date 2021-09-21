Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 1,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,161,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,335,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

