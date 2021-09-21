Bank of The West Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 78.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.