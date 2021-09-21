17,943 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 430.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,310 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

NYSE FCX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

