Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $275.52 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $275,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TJX opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.