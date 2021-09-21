Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to post $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.60 million and the lowest is $65.80 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $192.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSE. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $9,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

