Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $19.70 or 0.00045511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $214.21 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.21 or 0.07045178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00370471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.53 or 0.01267381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.67 or 0.00542212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00512937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00353935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,875,118 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

