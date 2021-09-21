Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $349.37 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day moving average of $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

