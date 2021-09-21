Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 340,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $40,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

