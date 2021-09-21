-$0.01 EPS Expected for Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Biotech.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PPBT opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.25.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

