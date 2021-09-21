Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 14,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 89,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $149.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.