Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 57.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 124.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.