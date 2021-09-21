Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $105,456,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.74 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

