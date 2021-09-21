Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $934,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

