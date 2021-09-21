Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Trimmed by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 151,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POR opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

