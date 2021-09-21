Tatro Capital LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.