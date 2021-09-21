Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 492 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

NUMG opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23.

