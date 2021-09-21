Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $17,528,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

