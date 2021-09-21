Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.